Jailed Widowed Teacher Out On $2 000 Bail

Spread This News











By Mary Taruvinga

FIFTY-THREE-YEAR-OLD widow Sheila Chirisamhuru, a Masvingo primary school teacher recently jailed 16 months for being part of an unsanctioned wage protest by restless educators, has been freed on bail pending appeal by a Masvingo High Court judge Justice Neville Wamambo.

Chirisamhuru, who was three days into her jail sentence, was jailed following her conviction for public violence.

She was however left to serve 10 months effective after part of her sentence was set aside.

However, some reports said there was not a single incident of violence during the demonstration she held with other members of Amalgamated Rural Teachers Union of Zimbabwe.

Chirisamhuru is gender and welfare secretary for ARTUZ.

In coming up with the judgement, Wamambo ruled she was a good bail candidate.

“The applicant is admitted to bail pending appeal on the following conditions; that she deposits $2 000 bail with the clerk of court at Masvingo Magistrates court, resides at 199 Zaka Street, Mucheke, Masvingo, report at Masvingo Central Police station every last Friday of the month between, 6 am and 6 pm.

“She is also ordered not to interfere with state witnesses.”

Chirisamhuru was represented by the Zimbabwe Human Rights Lawyers (ZLHR).

She was arrested a few months ago during a protest by teachers in Masvingo calling on the government to reinstate their downgraded salaries back to US$520.

According to ARTUZ, Chirisamhuru joined other teachers and peacefully protested against the illegal wage slash.

She was later arrested and charged with public violence.