Jairos Tapera appointed interim Warriors coach

By Sports Reporter

THE Zimbabwe Football Association (ZIFA) Normalisation Committee has appointed Manica Diamonds coach Jairos Tapera as the senior men’s soccer team, The Warriors’ interim coach.

Tapera will be assisted by Ngezi Platinum coach, Takesure Chiragwi, and Green Fuel coach Saul Chaminuka.

Veteran gaffer, Sunday Chidzambwa has also resurfaced in the Warriors set up following his appointment as technical advisor.

The newly appointed technical team will take charge of the Warriors when they play their Group C World Cup Qualifiers scheduled for June 7 and 11 against Lesotho and South Africa, respectively.

The Warriors host Lesotho on June 7 at Orlando Stadium in South Africa, before playing South Africa four days later in Bloemfontein at Free State Stadium.

Other than taking charge of the Warriors in the coming World Cup Qualifiers scheduled for next month, the new technical bench will also lead the Warriors at the 2024 COSAFA Cup in July.

“This team will take charge of the senior men’s FIFA World Cup Qualifiers against Lesotho and South Africa and will also lead the team into the COSAFA Men’s Tournament immediately after these assignments.

“We have full confidence they will ably lead the team, it’s our hope that the nation will rally behind the team and unite to achieve the success all so dearly desire,” read part of ZIFA statement.

Zimbabwe has been without a full-time head coach since 2020 when Croatian coach Zdravko Logarusic was fired.