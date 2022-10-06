Jamaican dancehall superstar, Chris Martin jets in

Spread This News

By Staff Reporter

JAMAICAN dancehall star, Christopher Martin touched down at the Robert Mugabe international airport Thursday afternoon.

The musician is going to grace Zimbabwean dancehall artist Freeman’s album ‘David and Goliath’ launch on Saturday.

David and Goliath has 13 tracks including collaborations with two internationally acclaimed and two local musicians.

Martin featured on one of Freeman’s tracks ‘Zimbabwean Queen’.

Martin last visited Zimbabwe in April 2018 for his performance at the Together-As-One Live Concert at the Glamis Arena, Harare, courtesy of Red Rose Entertainment.