Jamaican reggae star Busy Signal in Mugabe praise song

By Paidashe Mandivengerei

JAMAICAN reggae dancehall sensation, Busy Signal has penned a song praising Zimbabwe’s former President, Robert Mugabe whom he described as a great man who stood for human rights.

The track, entitled “Great men”, was released earlier this February.

In the song, the artist also pays tribute to long gone American civil rights movement leader, Martin Luther King, late former South African President Nelson Mandela, American TalkShow hostess Oprah Winfrey and another long gone American rights activist, Malcolm X.

“Let’s recall some great men, who have been fighting for all of us…recall Mugabe, who has been fighting for all of us,” sings the musician.

Mugabe was toppled from power in November 2017 in a military coup and was replaced by his former deputy, Emmerson Mnangagwa.

His 37 year-long rule was dominated by accusations of rights abuses.

While he exited in the most ignominious of fashions from a job he protected with an octopus grip, Mugabe is regarded a hero aby some Africans for his bold stance against western hegemony.