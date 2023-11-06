James Manyika named co-chair of UN’s AI Advisory Body for Global Governance

Spread This News

By Agencies

ZIMBABWEAN tech genius James Manyika, Senior Vice-President of Google, has scored big again after being appointed on the UN Secretary-General’s Artificial Intelligence Advisory Body on risks, opportunities, and international governance of artificial intelligence.

That body will support the international community’s efforts to govern artificial intelligence.

Carme Artigas, Spain’s secretary of state for Digitalisation and Artificial Intelligence is the second co-chair.

The UN announced the AI Advisory Body, stating globally coordinated AI governance is the only way to harness AI for humanity, while addressing its risks and uncertainties, as AI-related applications, algorithms, computing capacity and expertise become more widespread internationally.

“To foster a globally inclusive approach, the UN Secretary-General is convening a multi-stakeholder high-level advisory body on AI to undertake analysis and advance recommendations for the international governance of AI.

“Bringing together up to 38 experts in relevant disciplines from around the world, the body will offer diverse perspectives and options on how AI can be governed for the common good, aligning internationally interoperable governance with human rights and the Sustainable Development Goals,” UN said in a statement.

According to the UN, the body – which will comprise experts from government, private sector and civil society – will engage and consult widely with existing and emerging initiatives and international organisations, to bridge perspectives across stakeholder groups and networks.

The UN is calling for support to the body’s operations and the Secretariat, based in the Office of the Secretary-General’s Envoy on Technology. Through their support, contributors will strengthen

The role with the UN is yet another milestone for Manyika, who was recently named a member of the board of directors for Airbnb.

He is expected to help Airbnb leverage artificial intelligence.

Manyika, an AI expert, was recently named one of TIME’s 100 most influential people in artificial intelligence.

The Zimbabwean-born genius is a renowned business executive, academic, and consultant and reports to Google CEO Sundar Pichai.