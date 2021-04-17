Japan In US$1.25 Million Assistance To Food Insecure Zim Communities

Spread This News











By Robert Tapfumaneyi

THE Government of Japan has contributed US$1.25 million through the World Food Programme (WFP) to support vulnerable, food insecure communities in Zimbabwe whose livelihoods have been severely impacted by climate shocks and Covid-19.

The support will assist 11 080 people in building community and household assets in the districts of Mount Darwin (Mashonaland Central) and Matobo (Matabeleland South).

Many Zimbabweans are still feeling the effects of the successive droughts and a dire economic situation which has been exacerbated by Covid-19.

Said Japan ambassador to Zimbabwe, Satoshi Tanaka Friday, “In collaboration with WFP, the Government of Japan continues to deliver support from the people of Japan to the most vulnerable communities in Zimbabwe, focusing on improving their nutrition and building their resilience.

“We hope that this assistance will help to alleviate their hardship during the current humanitarian crisis, and make them more resilient to climate shocks in the future”.

WFP Country Director and Representative, Francesca Erdelmann, noted that the Government of Japan is one of WFP’s largest donors adding that the assistance would go a long way in ameliorating the desperate situation faced by intended beneficiaries.

“This contribution will enable Zimbabwean communities to move out of food insecurity and towards sustainable livelihoods,” Erdelmann said.

“It will not only provide immediate access to food support for the most vulnerable but will also sustainably address the long-term food security of rural communities by rehabilitating and building productive community assets such as small weir dams, nutrition gardens, cattle dip tanks and fishponds.

“It will also go towards training the assisted communities in the management of these assets and in skills such as financial literacy, among others.”

For many years, Japan has contributed to food assistance and community resilience-building activities for vulnerable communities in Zimbabwe through WFP, with over US$23 million provided in funding since 2019.

It has also provided support for much-needed nutrition for expectant mothers staying at the Government of Zimbabwe’s Maternity Waiting Homes across the country.

In February this year, Japan contributed US$4.5 million to WFP’s Urban Food Security and Resilience-Building Programme, which is providing vulnerable and food insecure households in urban areas with monthly electronic vouchers (e-vouchers) for food.