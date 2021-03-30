Jason Derulo, Girlfriend Jena Frumes Delight Over Unborn Baby

Spread This News











By Munashe Makuwe

POPULAR American singer and dancer Jason Derulo and girlfriend Jena Frumes are expecting their first child soon.

Derulo shared the news in a video on his Instagram, telling followers he “couldn’t be more excited” about the development.

The couple moved in together and has been showing each other love on all social media platforms even making short Tik Tok videos together.

Jena also took to social media to post images with her soon-to-be baby daddy with the captions “Mom and Dad”.

The couple has been dating for over a year and officially went public about the affair during a dinner date.

Many of their celebrity friends rushed to congratulate the two while fans also blew up the comments section with good wishes for the celebrity pair.

Love Island star Montana Brown said, “NOO WAYYYYY! Oh my god, congratulations angel!!!!”

While Skai Jackson took to say “Congrats Omg!!!” as they all came to congratulate the new parents to be on the new chapter of life they are about to venture into.