Jayden Goodwin, son of former Zimbabwe batsman Murray, set for WA Futures League debut against Tasmania

Bunbury run machine Jayden Goodwin, the son of former Test batsman Murray

By thewest.com.au

Teenager Jayden Goodwin has received a remarkable call-up for Western Australia’s Futures League side, despite never playing a WACA district match.

The son of former Zimbabwe and WA batsman Murray, who lives in Bunbury, will make the trip to Tasmania for the three-day clash against the Tigers starting on Monday.

One of the state’s most exciting talents, Jayden is a leg-spinning all-rounder who starred with the bat in the national under-17s carnival this summer to earn player-of-the-tournament honours.

The 17-year-old left-hander, who captained the side, scored 476 runs at a staggering average of 95.2 to go with four wickets.

He was less than 100 runs off the all-time record of 574 jointly held by South Australian pair Callum Ferguson and Kelvin Smith.

His form was rewarded with selection in the Cricket Australia XI at the under-19s carnival in Adelaide, where he amassed 226 runs at 28.25.

Murray played 19 tests and 71 ODIs for Zimbabwe, in between dominating the first-class scene for Western Australia and in England for two decades, scoring more than 41,000 runs in his stellar career.

But he believes his son is a more complete cricketer.

“At the same age I reckon he’s better than me, but what excites me is his bowling.” Goodwin Snr said in a PerthNow interview in 2017.

“He’s reasonably accurate with his leggies and turns it both ways.”

Jayden is yet to make the move to Perth, plying his trade with Colts in the Bunbury and Districts competition alongside his dad.

He has scored 412 first-grade runs this season at 37.45, to go with 11 wickets at 12.7.