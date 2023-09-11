Jealous girlfriend cuts off lover’s manhood for flirting with another woman on phone 

Spread This News

By James Muonwa

JEALOUSY got the better of a 24-year-old Marondera woman, who cut off her lover’s manhood using a mirror, for talking to another woman on the phone while in bed.

Thomas Tasarirenhamo (43) is currently admitted at a Harare hospital after his private organ was last Wednesday cut off by his girlfriend in a fit of rage.

According to a leaked police internal communication from District Victim Friendly Unit (DVFU) Marondera to provincial headquarters, accused person, Mercy Nhira, is charged under Domestic Violence Act (DVA) or alternatively attempted murder as defined in Section 189 as read with Section 47 of the Criminal Law Codification and Reform Act (Chapter 9:23).

On the day in question, Tasarirenhamo invited Nhira to his Marondera residence for a sleepover.

She complied and proceeded to her boyfriend’s house at around 8pm, and the couple had sex once before dozing off.

The next day, September 7, 2023 around 3am complainant woke up and started talking to a suspected girlfriend over the phone.

This infuriated the sleep-in girlfriend, but she did not show her anger at that juncture.

She quietly took a broken mirror which was on a table besides the bed and hid it in-between blankets.

Nhira went on to caress her boyfriend as if she wanted to have sex and when the complainant’s penis was erect, she armed herself with the mirror and cut off the manhood.

Complainant picked up his decapitated organ, put it in his pocket before the two, using complainant’s vehicle, rushed to Marondera Rural Police Station, where they filed a police report.

The case was reported under Marondera Rural RRB 5568760 and accused person was detained under Marondera Central DB 1739/23.

The victim later rushed to Marondera Hospital where he was referred to Harare for further management.