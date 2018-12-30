JECHA Song: Winky D cancels Kadoma show; cites security concerns

By Showbiz Reporter

ZIM-DANCEHALL royalty Wallace Chirumiko, popularly known as Winky D has cancelled a show set for The Odyssey in Kadoma citing security concerns.

The development comes days after irate fans turned violent and pelted the stage with beer bottles and cans just as the artiste prepared to go on stage at Kwekwe’s King Solomon’s Hotel, forcing the show to abort.

In a statement, Winky D’s management apologised to his fans for cancellation of the Kadoma date.

“Premised on the foregoing, in the interest of public and private safety, we regret to announce that Winky D will no longer be able to perform in Kadoma on the 31st of December, 2018.

“We don’t feel safe at all. Sincere apologies to the Kadoma fans who were looking forward to this … gig,” part of the statement read.

The management team also refuted claims that Winky D’s late arrival for the Kwekwe show was the cause of the violence saying he was on time and ready to perform.

“The story being sold that the artist arrived late for the performance is far from the truth. It’s a falsehood meant to spoil the truth.

“As always, the artist was on time and ready to perform as per allocated time,” the statement highlighted.

It also clarified that they had been forewarned of the attack that resulted to the troubled show and hinted that politics had a hand in his woes.

“Recent songs which were misinterpreted as political commentary, should be taken for what they really are, social commentary. More often than not, they point at the obvious and unsaid rather than the abstract.

“Everything the artist chants on stage is merely meant to connect his performance sets and give art a theatrical form.”

The management team further explained that Winky D does not belong to any political party.