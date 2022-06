Jennifer Hudson reaches EGOT status after first Tony win

Jennifer Hudson poses in the press room at the 75th Annual Tony Awards in New York City, US, on June 12, 2022. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly

Jennifer Hudson has reached EGOT status.

The 40-year-old actress-and-singer won her first Tony Award for “A Strange Loop”, which scooped Best Musical at Sunday night’s ceremony at New York’s Radio City Music Hall.

The “Dreamgirls” star adds her Tony to her Emmy, Grammy and Oscar.

Hudson won the Best Supporting Actress Oscar for her role as Effie White in 2007’s “Dreamgirls”.

She went on to win two Grammys, first for her self-titled album in 2008, and in 2017 “The Color Purple” was named Best Musical Theater Album.

The former “American Idol” contestant earned her first Daytime Emmy last year, for “Baby Yaga”, in which she voices Forest. She also co-produced the movie.

Hudson named her dogs after two of the awards, Oscar and Grammy, and she previously quipped that she would have to get two more dogs and name them Tony and Emmy when she earns her EGOT status.

She said: “I should get two more dogs.

“I got a dog and named it Oscar, and then I won my Oscar. And then I got a dog and named it Grammy, and then I won my Grammy.

“So, I think I should get some dogs and name them Emmy and Tony — and it’ll give me good luck, and I’ll win. (They’re) like my good luck charms.”

She is among a handful of stars who have achieved EGOT status, including John Legend, Rita Moreno, Audrey Hepburn and Mel Brooks.

Meanwhile, the screen star has landed her own daytime talk show.

“The Jennifer Hudson Show” is set to air on Fox in autumn.

Hudson said: “I have experienced so much in my life; I’ve seen the highest of the highs, the lowest of the lows, and just about everything in between but, as my mother always told me: ‘Once you think you’ve seen it all, just keep on living’.” The “Respect” star admitted she was “so ready” to explore “the things that inspire and move us all”. She continued: “People from around the world have been a part of my journey from the beginning – 20 years ago – and I’m so ready to join their journey as we sit down and talk about the things that inspire and move us all.”