Jennifer Lopez’s cryptic ‘warning’ amid growing Ben Affleck split rumours

By Hindustan Times

JENNIFER Lopez’s sci-fi film Atlas has dropped on Netflix, and the initial response to the film has been deemed ‘brilliant’ by binge-watchers, but that isn’t stopping the growing split rumours with Ben Affleck.

Now, the singer seems to have addressed the issue with a cryptic jab at those speculating outcomes without knowing the story.

For months now, the apparent rift between the couple, who rekindled their decade-old flames to tie the knot in 2022, has been making rounds on the internet.

Multiple sources and close friends cited by American outlets reported that both Jen and Ben are on “completely different pages” right now and that JLO has been seeking help from Affleck’s ex-wife, Jennifer Garner, with whom the singer shares a very good relationship.

Standing before a towering billboard, the singer of Love Don’t Cost a Thing posed for a Netflix’ photo opportunity promoting Atlas, her newest film with the streaming giant. Not one or two, Lopez dropped several selfies after revealing on TikTok why she went there in the first place. The message on the billboard read, “N…Don’t F With JLO.”

“So a bunch of people were messaging me yesterday telling me about this billboard that Netflix put up for Atlas, so I want to go see it for myself,” the 54-year-old said in a video while documenting her journey on Friday.

She captioned her video with, “And just a little friendly reminder from over there.”

Recent pictures showed Jennifer Lopez, 53, in both casual wear (a cropped grey shirt and sweatpants) and a more glamorous look with styled hair and makeup. This comes after she firmly shut down a reporter’s question about the rumours of her divorce earlier this week.

As per PageSix, Netflix had instructed all the media outlets and paparazzi not to question the singer regarding her personal life and Ben Affleck.

Has JLO shut down the split rumours?

Many fans believe that Lopez’ recent actions, such as sporting a wedding ring at the Atlas premiere, candidly speaking about Affleck in interviews, and now posing in front of a billboard with a huge message, are her way of dispelling split rumours between her and her husband.

“Guys, are you blind? Can’t you see she just said nothing’s over yet,” a fan wrote on X commenting on the picture.

Another said, “Everyone seems to be invested in her relationship, hope this message helps.”

“She keeping them haters mad of her success and the trolls in the comments frazzled and upset, coming to her. They are just saying anything at this point, whilst my girl looking fly, staying busy, booked and unbothered…Jennifer Lopez is an example pay them nooo mind.”

During her Mexico promotion, the singer was asked about her marriage rift where she hit back at the reporter, stating, “You know better than that.”

Meanwhile, after briefly removing his wedding band, Affleck was spotted wearing it again days after he moved out of his $60 million Beverly Hills mansion to a rental property in Brentwood, where he also received a visit from his ex-wife Jennifer Garner.