Jerusalema’s Master KG Acquires New Red Ferrari

By Munashe Makuwe

SOUTH AFRICAN hit-maker Master KG, the man behind the hit song Jerusalema, recently acquired a new red Ferrari sports car.

Jerusalema has been played everywhere across the globe and it is enjoying mainstream airtime in both the UK and US.

Earlier this week, the song passed 150 million views on YouTube, and even popular footballer, Cristiano Ronaldo has confirmed he is a fan of the song after the soccer star shared the song on his Instagram.

In South African, the big fan of Jerusalema has come out as President Cyril Ramaphosa after he sang praises of the artiste for ‘celebrating South African culture’ with his work.

However, Master KG has been busy spoiling himself and recently splashed his hard-earned cash on a luxury Ferrari sports car.