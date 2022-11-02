Jikinya Dance Festival returns; nurtures traditional music and dance talent among pupils

Spread This News

By Staff Reporter

THE Jikinya Dance Festival has made a comeback following a two-year absence owing to successive Covid 19 lockdowns, with provincial finals slated for November 11.

The national showdown will be held on November 24 at Winery Hall in Gweru.

The festival, a partnership between the National Arts Council of Zimbabwe (NACZ) and the National Association of Primary Heads (NAPH), will be held under the theme: “Building Zimbabwe Through Dance, Our Heritage Is Our Identity”

NACZ Communication Manager, Rodney Ruwende, said this year’s theme reiterated the importance of dance in showcasing Zimbabwean’s identity.

“This theme is appropriate for the return of Jikinya as it calls for the nation to appreciate and perform Zimbabwean traditional dances thus promoting, safeguarding and showcasing our cultural heritage,” Ruwende said.

“The festival will see schools performing a dance of their choice as well as the common dance as per the familiar standard.

“Amabhiza makes a return as the common dance for the 2022 edition of Jikinya, having been the inaugural common dance in 2011 when the concept was introduced,” he said.

Amabhiza originates from Matabeleland South and was traditionally performed at rain-making ceremonies to appease the spirits of the rainmakers for a good harvest.

The dancers follow the steps of a horse accompanied by three drums, clapping and a whistle.

According to Ruwende, the third small drum is a special drum that produces a unique sound, which is the signature rhythm of the performance.

“The common dance concept was introduced to allow all participating children, despite their regions to learn, perform and appreciate diverse Zimbabwean cultures through dance.

“Several dances have been showcased as the common dance in previous years including Muchongoyo, Jerusarema, Mbakumba, and isiTshikitsha.

“The dances selected reflect some authentic traditional aspects of a particular ethnic, religious or cultural group in Zimbabwe,” said Ruwende.

The fiesta began in 2001 and has nurtured talent in traditional music and dance by showcasing a variety of local dances by primary school pupils.

The competition is a permanent fixture on the school calendar involving over 5,000 primary schools in the country competing at district, provincial and national levels every year.