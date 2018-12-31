Jilted man hacks down wife in front of couple’s minor children

Matabeleland North Correspondent

Inyathi: A man who could not stomach being dumped by his wife allegedly armed himself with an axe which he used to fatally strike her in front of the couple’s minor children.

Vincent Ndlovu, whose age was not given, axed his ex-wife Hlengiwe Moyo, aged 26, once on the head causing her death on the spot on Christmas Day eve.

The couple was now staying separately following some long standing marital disputes.

Ndlovu was not formally charged with murder when he appeared before Inyathi magistrate Collen Charuma during this past week.

The magistrate remanded him in custody to January 9.

For the state, Zivanayi Hlomayi said the murder took place on December 24 at Moyo’s bedroom hut near Inyathi Business Centre.

“On December 24, the accused proceeded to the now deceased’s place of residence and found her and the kids sleeping. He forcibly entered the door and while inside, switched on a torch.

“After spotting where his ex-wife was sleeping, the accused suddenly struck her with an axe once on the head,” said the prosecutor while introducing Ndlovu’s offence to court.

Court heard that the couple’s 11-year-old daughter bolted out of the room and ran to a neighbour’s homestead to alert them about the incident.

Some neighbours rushed to the scene and found Moyo lying motionless in a pool of blood.

The neighbours effected a citizen’s arrest on Ndlovu and handed him over to the police.