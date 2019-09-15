Jilted man jailed 10 years for attempt to burn lover inside hut

By Matabeleland North Correspondent

A jilted Lupane man has been jailed 10 years for attempting to burn his ex-girlfriend and two minors children she shared she shared in a hut after the girlfriend ended the couple’s relationship.

Silandulo Tshuma (38) of Sibangani Village could not stomach the fact that his 19-year-old girlfriend Nobukhosi Nkomo had ditched him because of his abusive behaviour.

On March 21, a Hwange court heard, Tshuma tip-toed to his girlfriend’s home during the night while everyone was sleeping.

He went on to fasten the door in which his girlfriend slept before setting the hut on fire with Nkomo and two minors both aged 7, inside.

Nkomo and the juveniles narrowly escaped after her brother Method Nkomo used an axe to break the door, moments before a burning roof collapsed inside.

Tshuma pleaded not guilty to three counts of attempted murder when he appeared before Hwange magistrate Collet Ncube.

The magistrate slapped him with 10 years jail but suspended three on condition of good behaviour.

Prosecuting, Vumi Mangena said Nkomo and her brothers managed to trace Tshuma’s footprints to his place of residence in the morning where they apprehended him and handed him over to the police.

“On 21 March 2019, the three complainants went to sleep around 7PM. Nobukhosi Nkomo was awakened by smoke in the hut as she noticed that the roof was on fire.

“She woke the two minors before attempting to open the door but failed as it was fastened from outside,” said the prosecutor.

Nkomo screamed for help thereby attracting her brother’s attention. He used an axe to break the door which had been secured with a piece of wire.

The three managed to escape moments before the thatched roof collapsed.

A report was made to the police leading to Tshuma’s arrest.