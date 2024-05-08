Jittery Mthuli Ncube orders government agencies to accept scarce ZiG currency

Spread This News

By Alois Vinga

FINANCE Minister Mthuli Ncube has ordered all government agencies to accept payments in the ZiG despite the visible unavailability of the new currency.

The currency was introduced on April 5 2024 with the hope of turning around the country’s economy by bringing on board a Structured Currency backed by gold and other minerals including foreign currency reserves.

However, despite the new notes starting circulation on April 30 as assured by the Reserve Bank of Zimbabwe (RBZ), acute change shortages and scarcity have remained.

Market watchers have warned that the strategy of slow introduction of the new currency risks working against its acceptance.

Well-established government agencies and state-owned enterprises have also joined the bandwagon by setting a pricing regime which effectively discourages ZiG currency.

RELATED:

But in a statement released Tuesday, Ncube ordered the acceptance of the ZiG.

“All Ministries, Departments, and Agencies (MDAs) and the private sector alike are hereby advised to accept and recognise the ZiG as the official currency for all financial transactions, and payment for all goods and services, effective immediately,” he said.

Once again, the Treasury boss stressed that the ZiG is a gold-backed currency that has been introduced as part of efforts to stabilise the economy, restore confidence in the financial system and provide a conducive business environment to stabilise its value.

He underscored that the government has introduced a liberalised foreign exchange market where the exchange rate is freely determined by the banking system based on demand and supply.

“To ensure orderly pricing, the Government will soon be introducing the necessary regulations to ensure that no exchange rate other than the official rate will be used for the pricing of all goods and services.

“Furthermore, unless there is specific legislation allowing charges or fees to be collected in USD only, all collections by the government and the private sector shall be made in ZiG or any of the currencies in the multi-currency basket without insisting on a specific type of currency or indexing invoices to the US$,” said Ncube.

Ncube also pleaded with the media to support the ongoing efforts on ZiG stability.