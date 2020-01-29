JM Busha Team Comes Tops In Cape2Rio Yacht Race

By Leopold Munhende

CIAO-BELLA – JM Busha Peace Team, a sailing team sponsored by South Africa based Zimbabwean businessman Joseph Makamba Busha Tuesday came third first in this year’s Cape2Rio yacht race Mono Hull category in Brazil’s Rio de Janeiro.

The team which comprises Zimbabwean and Wits University student Tawanda Chikasha clocked 23 days 16 hours 14 minutes 52 seconds of sailing on the Atlantic Ocean.

The team came an overall third.

“The whole idea of us participating in the Cape2Rio yacht race was really to take our peace message global. We are quite excited that our team came first in the Mono Hull category and third overall,” said Busha.

The team consists if Emma Clark, Hearn Johnson, Ryan Robinson (all from Wits University), Jonathan Ham (University of Pretoria) and Michaela Robinson (University of Pretoria).

The race had two other categories, the multi hull and double-headed. Prize giving is set for 2 February.

Some participants are still to finish the race whose various categories set sail between 4 and 11 January in Cape Town, South Africa.

The Cape2Rio yacht race is South Africa’s premier ocean sailing event and the only one in South Atlantic. It has been held almost every three years since its inception in 1971.