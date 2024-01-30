Job Sikhala a free man ! –  former CCC legislator finally released after clocking 595 days in pre-trial detention

Spread This News

By Mary Taruvinga

HARARE Magistrate Tafadzwa Miti has handed down a wholly suspended two-year jail sentence for opposition politicians Job Sikhala and Godfrey Sithole following their conviction for inciting public violence.

The two were convicted last week for inciting public violence in the Nyatsime area following the murder of CCC activist Moreblessing Ali by a Zanu PF activist, Pius Jamba.

The two insist they are innocent and will appeal against their conviction at the High Court.

#Breaking

● After spending over one and half years in prison, former @CCCZimbabwe lawmaker Job Sikhala is now a free man pic.twitter.com/f7d7mN5cxq — NewZimbabwe.com (@NewZimbabweCom) January 30, 2024

“In this case, public violence eventually erupted in the Nyatsime area. However, the court has taken note of the fact that the two are both first offenders. First offenders should be given a second chance.

“In this case, the court has the view that the two will not reoffend. Secondly, the offenders have already faced precondition incarceration

“Both the accused. Two years imprisonment wholly suspended on condition of good behaviour,” said Miti in handing down his judgment.

His lawyer Harrison Nkomo said the firebrand politician will be released from jail as that was the case keeping him in detention.

“The legal effect of that is that he is now a free man. This is the only case that has been keeping him in custody so He is going to come out today,” said Nkomo.