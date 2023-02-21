Job Sikhala has been failed by a captured judiciary – says CCC in response to Chin’ono claims jailed legislator has been betrayed by his allies

Spread This News

By Staff Reporter

OPPOSITION Citizens Coalition for Change (CCC) Deputy Spokesperson Ostallos Siziba has dismissed journalist Hopewell Chin’ono’s claims that jailed legislator Job Sikhala has been betrayed by those close to him.

A tweet by Chin’ono had seemed to insinuate the CCC had forsaken its deputy chairperson, sentiments that were widely discussed in relation to getting Sikhala out of jail.

The Zengeza West legislator has been in jail for almost 250 days without trial at Chikurubi Maximum Prison.

“One day we will talk about why this warrior is still in jail, and how those close to him betrayed him and go around speaking ill of him, pretending to be with him,” wrote Chin’ono.

“How some were bought, maybe he should tell his own story, but the story will be told. There is always a right time!”

Chin’ono and Sikhala shared cells at Chikurubi Maximum Prison in 2021.

His utterances according to sources are not too far-fetched as there are reportedly members within formation who believe not enough has been done to ensure his release.

He stands accused of inciting public violence.

“Kupi ko?” said Siziba.

“We are united together in the fight to win Zimbabwe for Change. Job is being failed by a captured judiciary.

“He will come home, nothing lasts forever. We have been in prison before (l for one stayed in Chikurubi for more than 60 days without trial) and we know that as long as Zanu PF exists we are jail candidates.”