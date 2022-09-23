Job Sikhala’s wife appears in court over traffic offences

Spread This News

By Erica Jecha

CITIZENS Coalition for Change (CCC) lawmaker Job Sikhala’s wife Ellen has appeared in court charged violating traffic regulations.

Ellen Sikhala appeared Thursday before Harare magistrate Evelyn Mashavakure and was remanded out of custody to October 19.

According to court papers Ellen is said to have driven against the flow of traffic while going to visit her husband at Chikurubi prison.

She arrested by police who also impounded the vehicle.

Human rights lawyer Paidamoyo Saurombe, who is representing her agreed to the postponement of the case.

“The date is by consent your worship,” she said.

Ellen’s arrest has drew condemnation from opposition CCC activists who accused the authorities of harassing Sikhala’s family.

However, police said the fact Ellen was Sikhala’s wife does not mean she can get away with breaking the law.