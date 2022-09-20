Job Sikhala’s wife released following brief detention

By Paidashe Mandivengerei
JAILED CCC legislator Job Sikhala’s wife Ellen has been released following her detention by police, Tuesday.
She was arrested earlier for an alleged traffic offense while on her way to visit her husband at Chikurubi Maximum Prison.
CCC spokesperson Fadzayi Mahere confirmed her release adding that her vehicle had been impounded.
She will be appearing in court Thursday.
