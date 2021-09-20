Joburg Mayor Jolidee Matongo’s Family Shocked, Devastated By His Death

Spread This News











JOHANNESBURG: The family of the late Joburg mayor, Jolidee Matongo, said they were devastated by his sudden death.

Matongo died in a horrific crash on the Golden Highway. His two protectors were rushed to a hospital. The crash also claimed the life of the driver of a Nissan bakkie who was attempting to avoid hitting a pedestrian, who also died.

Speaking to Independent Media on Sunday, family spokesperson Muzikayise Ndlovu said he was hurt, and that it was very difficult to cope with what happened.

“Some of the family members have gone to KZN because we had prepared a ceremony. Matongo was also due to go to KZN when his untimely death happened. We are very distraught, we are very hurt, we are still trying to come to terms with what has happened. With hope and God we will get stronger,” said Ndlovu.

The crash occurred on the Golden Highway, which is two minutes from Matongo’s house in Lenasia South.

Ndlovu said Matongo was travelling with his two bodyguards to KZN.

“As we visit his family home to honour him and comfort the family during this grieving period, we appeal for Covid-19 regulations to be observed.

“To this end, the ANC will soon advise on the memorial services and funeral arrangements after consultation with the Matongo family,” said ANC Joburg region secretary Dada Morero.

The ANC has admitted that Matongo’s death has created a vacuum in the City, and would also affect its election campaign.

The concession was made by ANC Joburg spokesperson Sasabona Manganye, who said that his party would now focus on two key issues. One was campaigning to win the upcoming local government elections, and the other was to give Matongo a befitting send-off.

“His death has created a vacuum in the City of Joburg. This means the City of Joburg does not have members of the mayoral committee. There is no executive authority. The Speaker and city manager will have to play those particular roles for now,” Manganye said.

However, he said Matongo’s death would not have an impact on service delivery as he had left the City with a service delivery blueprint.

According to Manganye, the management of the city was busy carrying out his plan.

Manganye said they would select the next person on their candidate list to replace Matongo. He said they did the same in July following the death of former mayor Geoff Makhubo. According to Manganye, Makhubo had topped the list of his party’s candidates list before he succumbed to Covid-19.

Manganye did not rule out the election of another mayor.