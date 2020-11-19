Johane Masowe Rescues 400 War Vets’ Kids

Spread This News











By Bulawayo Correspondent

A BULAWAYO-based indigenous church has donated food hampers to over 400 children of war veterans following an appeal for assistance by the ex-freedom fighters’ descendants.

The Children of Zimbabwe Liberation War Veterans Association (CZLWVA) Bulawayo provincial leadership recently sent out an appeal to indigenous churches and other stakeholders appealing for food aid.

Johane Masowe we-Chishanu responded, and this week donated cooking oil, sugar, and mealie-meal to more than 400 war veterans’ children at the church’s shrine in Selbourne Park.

Speaking at the hand-over ceremony, Zanu PF Politburo member and Herbert Chitepo School of Ideology director Munyaradzi Machacha pledged to find land for indigenous churches for worshipping.

“Our doors remain open to all indigenous churches. We can always work together to address your needs such as finding land for your places of worship. You must not be afraid to approach us at any given time,” he said.

Machacha also praised the indigenous churches for voting and supporting Zanu PF.

“Zanu PF is there to support all indigenous churches in the country, in particular, the Apostolic sect because they have stood with the party against all odds. We thank the church for donating to child-headed families of children of war veterans,” he added.

The sect’s leader, Emmanuel Mutumwa said his church was compelled to assist the CZLWVA in honour of the sacrifices made by their parents during the armed struggle for the liberation of Zimbabwe.

“The war veterans fought for our country, so we felt it was necessary to support their children, regardless of their age. It is out of love that I was given this gift by God that I am helping the needy. I am doing this out of love without any ulterior motive,” said Mutumwa.