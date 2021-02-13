‘Jonathan Moyo Impersonating Me On Twitter’ – Mutsvangwa

Spread This News











Staff Reporter

WAR veterans’ national chairperson Chris Mutsvangwa has accused exiled former minister and Zanu PF Politburo member Jonathan Moyo of cloning his name on social media platforms in order to seek relevance.

A former advisor to President Emmerson Mnangagwa, Mutsvangwa said Moyo was impersonating his name on Twitter.

“Jonathan Moyo at it again . . . impersonating. An existence of barren exile is coming to a desultory grind of hallucinations,” Mutsvangwa told the state media.

Moyo, and scores of other Zanu PF ministers of the G40 faction fled Zimbabwe in November 2017 when a military-backed coup was launched against the now late President Robert Mugabe.

“It is spewing out a witches’ brew of life-long espionage, intrigue, unrequited ambition, war desertion, spurious journalism and cantankerous politics.

“It now bears the yield of zero-to-negative credibility for the over-used and burnt out Professor Jonathan Moyo,” said Mutsvangwa.

However, he did not give supporting evidence to back up his claims that Moyo was behind the fake Twitter account that frequently attacks Mnangagwa’s administration.

“In desperation Jonso (Moyo) resorts to the cloning of my name on his social media tweets. All that, an extreme quest for the vanished readership of his verbal diarrhoea of lies and nonsense.

“It’s a cruel pity that Jonathan Moyo is a self-inflicted victim of confidence and esteem lost in oneself”.

Mutsvangwa is husband to Information Minister Monica Mutsvangwa.