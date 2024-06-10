Jordan Zemura opens up on his talent search foundation’s future plans

Spread This News

By Sports Reporter

WARRIORS’ utility player Jordan Zemura has opened up on future plans for his talent identification and nurturing foundation, which was launched over the weekend in Harare.

The 24-year-old Udinese player is the first Zimbabwean to ply trade in the Italian Serie A league after completing his move last year in August from English Premier Soccer League side Bournemouth.

Zemura’s foundation was launched via an Under 12 football tournament which saw a number of junior teams from across the country participating.

Zemura said he plans to capacitate gifted athletes and empower them academically.

“The bigger plan is to give kids scholarships and send them across the world, helping them to express themselves.

“I don’t want it to be more about football but anything. For instance, you are talented in football, dancing, arts or anything we just want to help and guide.”

Zemura was part of the losing Warriors squad, which represented the country in the Group C CAF World Cup Qualifiers 0-2 defeat against Lesotho. Zimbabwe plays South Africa in another qualifier on Monday.

Speaking ahead of the Friday encounter, the Udinese player said he believed the team’s performance in the qualifiers would give a reflection of how far they could go in their bid to qualify for 2026 World Cup.

“We had two good performances in Rwanda, especially against Nigeria we could have got more than a point.

“So, we have these two coming big games, and we can dream as footballers to achieve some special things it’s tight group,but who knows anything can happen.

“We have a special group, if we work harder in training, I think these next two games will show us how far we can go to achieve that dream,” said Zemura.