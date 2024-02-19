Jordan Zemura scores in Italy’s Serie A League

Spread This News

By Sport Reporter

ZIMBABWE international Jordan Zemura, on Sunday, scored his first goal for Italy’s Serie A side Udinese in a 1-1 draw league match against Cagliari.

The former Bournemouth striker’s goal saw him becoming the first Zimbabwean to score in the Italian topflight league.

The 24-year-old is enjoying game time under coach Gabrielle Ciofi who has given 18 appearances in the ongoing season

Zemura opened the match’s scoring account in 14 minutes before his goal was cancelled by Cagliari’s Gaetano two minutes before halftime.

The Zimbabwean talented left-back was, however, substituted in 65 minutes as Irish player Festy Ebosele came in.

Sunday’s result left Zemura’s Udinese in position 14 with 23 points, while their opponents Cagliari who are 19th on the log continue to swim in the murky waters of relegation with 19 points.