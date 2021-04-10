Journalist Demands Magistrate Releases Chin’ono’s Testimony On State Of Chikurubi Prison

Spread This News











By Mary Taruvinga

JOURNALIST Blessed Mhlanga has taken Harare magistrate Ngoni Nduna to court demanding the immediate release of fellow scribe Hopewell Chin’ono’s testimony on the state of the Chikurubi Maximum Security Prison.

Last year, Chin’ono gave testimony before Magistrate Nduna exposing the horrid living conditions at the over-crowed prison where he was being held when he was arrested for inciting public violence.

However, the testimony was done before camera with journalists and public barred from the proceedings following the state’s request on the grounds the information was sensitive and a threat to the prisons and national security.

In his application, now before the High Court, Mhlanga said it is wrong in terms of the law for him to fail to access what Chin’ono said on the day because as a journalist, he was entitled to hear the accused’s narration.

Also cited as second and third respondents are; Justice Minister Ziyambi Ziyambi and Prosecutor General Kumbirai Hodzi.

Mhlanga also complained the ruling was made in violation of the country’s Constitution before demanding a complete record be made available.

“This is an application to compel respondents to make available the complete record in the matter between state vs Hopewell Chin’ono CRB 680/20, in particular the accused’s evidence that he gave in support of his bail application based on changed circumstances,” Mhlanga wrote.

“The accused sought to give evidence on the state of prison conditions at Chikurubi Prisons and it is evidence which was given in camera following a ruling by Nduna,” said Mhlanga.

The matter is yet to be heard.