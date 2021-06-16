Journalist Jeffrey Moyo Finally Relieved Of ‘Horrible’ Imprisonment

Spread This News











By Bulawayo Correspondent

NEW YORK Times correspondent, Jeffrey Moyo has finally been released from a Bulawayo remand prison after spending more than 18 days of incarceration.

The journalist described conditions at the correctional facility as horrible.

Moyo was granted $5 000 bail by Bulawayo High Court judge Maxwell Takuva but his release was blocked by prison officials who cited some anomalies in his warrant of freedom.

Jeffrey Moyo with lawyer Amanda Ndlovu soon after release from remand prison

In granting him bail, Justice Takuva also ordered Moyo to surrender his passport, report once a month at a police station closest to his home as well as continue residing at his last given address.

In an interview with NewZimbabwe.com soon after his release, Moyo described the living conditions at the remand prison as unfit for human beings.

“My experience was really horrible. I was sleeping on a concrete floor and I can tell you I was feeding lice in my prison cells.

“I did not have enough blankets. My wife had to bring a blanket for me. The blankets at Bulawayo Prison are essentially torn pieces of rags,” he said.

The New York Times stringer also described the food at the prison as appalling.

“The food was horrible. The only food I could eat was the food that was brought by my colleagues in the media and my wife. In that prison, you only have starch through and through.

“In the morning, its porridge, in the afternoon sadza and in the evening, sadza as well. It’s a whole lot of starch.

“It is inhumane to be detained in Zimbabwe prisons like Bulawayo prison. In fact, I suffered most at Bulawayo Prison for more than 18 days detained there,” said.

Moyo was arrested on allegations of contravening the Immigration Act.

The Harare scribe is accused of assisting two visiting New York Times journalists to fraudulently acquire media accreditation cards in Zimbabwe.

He is also accused of conniving with a Zimbabwe Media Commission staffer, Thabang Manhika in committing the offence.

Moyo is expected to appear in court for initial trial on June 24 this month.