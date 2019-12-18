Journalist sues police boss Matanga $1,2 million over assault

By Mary Taruvinga

A JOURNALIST with online publication, Zim Morning Post, Fanuel Talkmore Mapfumo has confronted Police Commissioner General, Godwin Matanga with a $1, 250 million lawsuit after he was assaulted by police who left him with a broken hand August this year.

Mapfumo was heavily assaulted by a group of police officers accusing him of taking pictures of them assaulting a minor.

Since the attack, his hand was in a plaster until late last month.

The journalist cited Matanga together with top police officer, Chief Superintendent Elias Chivandire who was the junior police officers’ commander on the day in question.

“Plaintiffs’ claim is for payment of $1 250 million being general damages for pain, shock, suffering and disfigurement arising from the severe assault of the plaintiff by a troop of members of ZRP commanded by the first respondent (Matanga) and acting in the course of and within the scope of their employment along Jason Moyo Avenue which amount is due and owing and despite demand the defendants have failed, neglected or refused to settle,” reads the summons.

His lawyers, Messrs Mbizo Muchadehama and Makoni submitted that Mapfumo was covering a protest march organised by MDC which was however crushed by police.

Chivandire ;is said to have ordered Mapfumo to stop recording the assault of a minor by some police officers along Jason Moyo Street.

“Plaintiff immediately identified himself to the police as a journalist, who upon noticing that he was a journalist, ganged up and started to indiscriminately assaulting the plaintiff with truncheons and booted feet, targeting his private parts,” reads part of the summons.

According to the summons, as a result of the assault, the plaintiff suffered a fractured left hand.

He went to hospital and had a full plaster applied.

The plaster was removed last month.

The case is yet to be set down for hearing.