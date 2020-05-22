Journalists arrested for talking to abducted MDC activists

Spread This News











By Costa Nkomo

POLICE on Friday arrested private media journalists Frank Chikowore and Samuel Takawira at a hospital in Harare where three MDC Alliance activists are hospitalised.

Chikowore works for Voice of America’s Studio 7 while Takawira works for online website, 263Chat.

The scribes had visited the health facility in Harare’s Waterfalls suburb to conduct interviews with Harare West MP Joanna Mamombe, activists Cecilia Chimbiri and Netsai Marova.

The MDC trio made world news recently when it was seized from a police station by suspected state agents who drove it outside Harare to subject it to horrendous acts of physical and sexual abuse.

The Media Institute of Southern Africa (MISA), a lobby for media rights, has since dispatched lawyers to follow up on the journalists’ arrests.

“The police are preferring violation of Covid-19 regulations against the two but we are still talking to understand why the police is of that view.

“Right now we are at Harare Central Police Station law and order section,” lawyer Paidamoyo Saurombe told NewZimbabwe.com.