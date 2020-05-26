Journalists Chikowore, Takawira freed on $500 bail each

Spread This News











By Costa Nkomo

JOURNALISTS Samuel Takawira and Frank Chikowore have each been granted $500 bail after spending four nights in police custody.

The private media duo was arrested last week for conducting interviews on three hospitalised MDC Alliance activists at a Harare hospital.

They are being accused of violating government’s lockdown regulations against the spread of coronavirus.

Appearing before Mbare magistrate Manase Musiiwa, Chikowore and Takawira were also ordered to continue residing at their last given addresses and not to interfere with witnesses.

Paidamoyo Saurombe from the Zimbabwe Lawyers for Human rights represented the duo.

The two are set to return to court on 15 June.