Journalists petition Parliament over Electoral Act amendment; demand postal voting for media practitioners

By Bulawayo Correspondent

TWO Bulawayo based journalists have petitioned Parliament to amend the Electoral Act and include journalists among persons who qualify for postal voting ahead of next year’s general elections.

The petition by Mandla Tshuma and Lulu Harris wants Parliament to amend Section 73 of the Electoral Act.

It was handed to the Speaker of Parliament Jacob Mudenda before being referred to the portfolio committee on justice, legal and parliamentary affairs.

“The country’s laws only allow postal voting for members of the security services and other government employees (including their spouses) while turning a blind eye to media practitioners who during polls are deployed to cover elections outside their constituencies,” reads the petition.

“The discriminatory nature of our laws has resulted in journalists failing to exercise their democratic right to vote in previous elections. We pray that this should not be allowed to continue under the new dispensation.

“The role journalists play in any society is important as was seen at the height of the Covid 19 lockdown, when government on April 19, 2020, accorded the media sector an essential/critical service status after it published Statutory Instrument 93 of 2020,”

“Wherefore your humble petitioners pray that the Parliament of Zimbabwe exercise its constitutional mandate to amend Section 73 of the Electoral Act to include journalists among persons who qualify for postal voting ahead of the 2023 harmonised.”