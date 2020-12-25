Journalists Stopped From Burying Late Colleague, Foster Dongozi

Spread This News











By Staff Reporter

THE Zimbabwe National Editors’ Forum (ZINEF) has confirmed late journalist and union leader Foster Dongozi died from Covid-19 with the latter’s media colleagues now barred from taking part in his burial over health concerns.

This comes amid media claims the Zimbabwe Union of Journalists (ZUJ) secretary general died from Covid-19.

A family spokesperson, Thamsanqa Mpofu professed ignorance over the veteran journalist’s cause of death.

Earlier, Mpofu had expressed the family’s frustrations with the media for falsely claiming Dongozi had died of a heart ailment when news started circulating about the latter’s misfortune.

An things have turned out, the once prominent union leader and scribe indeed died of Covid-19 as his burial proceedings have since been taken over by authorities under the ministry of health.

In an interview with NewZimbabwe.com, ZINEF chairperson Dumisani Muleya confirmed Dongozi died of Covid-19.

“As chairperson of the Zimbabwe National Editors’ Forum, i have been informed this afternoon by our national coordinator Njabulo Ncube that our friend, brother, comrade, colleague and fellow citizen Foster Dongozi, who was Zimbabwe Union of Journalists Secretary-General, died of Covid-19. Ncube says this has been confirmed by two tests.

“This arose in the context of burial arrangements and how we had planned to travel to Sanyati tomorrow morning for his final resting proceedings.

“As a result, Covid-19 burial procedures and restrictions will now apply. This will help colleagues and other people follow those arrangements for the safety of everyone.”