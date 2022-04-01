Joy For Ginimbi’s Sisters As Court Rules ‘Greedy’ Executor Offside

Spread This News

By Mary Taruvinga

THE late socialite Genius Kadungure’s sisters, Juliet and Neria, have been granted authority to enjoy their inheritance by the High Court.

This followed alleged attempts by lawyer Patricia Darangwa to elbow them out.

Kadungure died in a car crash in 2020.

Darangwa was accused of been stripping Kadungure’s immovable properties in Botswana in violation of the extant provisional order of the High Court barring her.

Days after Kadungure’s demise, Darangwa tried to dispose one of his Lamborghini supercars, claiming that she was the executor of Kadungure’s estate.

His unsigned will had been accepted by the Master of the High Court.

The lawyer’s rushed moves triggered suspicions and forced the family to appeal against Darangwa’s appointment.

This request was granted but the family’s hands remained tied after Darangwa appealed at the Supreme Court.

It has emerged that she attempted to sell one of the late socialite’s immovable properties in Botswana

Juliet says Darangwa has been writing to the Master of Botswana High Court posing as the executor of Kadungure’s estate.

This forced the businessman’s sisters to file the present urgent chamber application, which has been granted by Justice Amy Tsanga.

Tsanga ruled that it cannot be disputed that the family risks losing their inheritance.

“It is the court’s finding that the family should be allowed to enjoy what the late Genius Kadungure left them. Therefore, the application for leave to execute the order, pending the appeal at the supreme Court, is hereby granted,” ruled the judge.

In their urgent application, Kadungure’s sisters said Kadungure’s business empire is on the verge of crumbling.

The court heard one of his top-of-the-range vehicles, a Bentley Continental, has gone missing while they can also not account for some haulage trucks and other cars which were in the possession of people he associated with during his lifetime.

At the same time, one of Kadungure’s major investments, Quick Gases (Pty) Ltd, based in Botswana is facing closure, with creditors lining up to claim their dues.

Juliet, Neria and theirr father Anderson, who are lawful executors, requested authority to defend litigation processes to avoid the collapse of the Botswana based company.

Their lawyer, David Chogureyi Dhumbura, said FNB Bank Botswana has instituted foreclosure action against Quick Gases.