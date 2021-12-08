JSC Closes Down Courts As Covid Hits Staff

Spread This News

By James Muonwa

THE Judicial Service Commission (JSC) has ordered the closure of courts across the country following detection of Covid-19 positive cases among its staffs.

In a public notice issued Wednesday, JSC said the temporary shutdown was to allow for disinfection of premises.

“JSC announces the temporary closure of the following offices and court houses due to confirmation of Covid-19 cases: The Head Office in Harare and the following Magistrates’ Courts: Harare Civil and Criminal (Rotten Row) Courts; Tredgold Court in Bulawayo; Gweru Criminal; Gwanda Civil and Criminal Courts; Plumtree; Mutawatawa; Shurugwi; Chitungwiza; Goromonzi; Norton; Rusape; Chegutu; Inyathi; Kadoma; Mbare; and Mutare Civil and Criminal Courts,” the notice reads.

JSC said the temporary closure on Wednesday and Thursday was also to allow for testing staff, contact tracing and adherence to all Covid-19 protocols to contain the further spread of the Omicron variant.

The courts will resume business on Friday.

The temporary closure has affected scheduled trials and initial remands.