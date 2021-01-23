JSC Denies Judge Summoned By SACU For Freeing Notorious Robbers

Spread This News











By James Muonwa

THE Judicial Service Commission (JSC) has denied media reports High Court Judge, Benjamin Chikowero was summoned by President Emmerson Mnangagwa’s Special Anti-Corruption Unit (SACU) to be questioned for granting bail to notorious armed robber Musa Taj Abdul and his accomplices.

In a statement Thursday, JSC said the senior court officer had only been interviewed by police to issue a statement as a potential witness.

“It has come to the attention of the Judicial Service Commission that there is a news article circulating on social media to the effect that a High Court Judge, Honourable Benjamin Chikowero, was purportedly summoned by the Special Anti-Corruption Unit (SACU) and the police for questioning in respect of circumstances surrounding the Judge granting bail to suspected notorious armed robbers led by Musa Taj Abdul.

“The JSC puts it on record that the Judge was approached by the police to give a statement as a potential witness.”

SACU is housed in Mnangagwa’s office.

JSC said the news article cited created the false impression that the judge was summoned as an accused person.

It said the assertion “is not only unfortunate but grossly erroneous”.

The armed robbers were late last year arrested movie-style by police in Beitbridge after its leader had been on the run for 20 years.

A prosecutor who consented to the bail also faces disciplinary action.