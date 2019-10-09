JSC reinstates fired magistrate

By Bulawayo Correspondent

The Judicial Service Commission (JSC) has reinstated Esigodini resident Magistrate, Tawanda Muchemwa after he approached the Labour Court challenging his dismissal.

The JSC in July this year dismissed Muchemwa for misconduct after he had allegedly failed to respond to his superiors‘ correspondence, failed to check registers and record movement.

Muchemwa was also accused of absenting himself from duty without official leave, insubordination and failure to comply with the Chief Magistrate‘s instructions.

In a letter addressed to Muchemwa’s lawyers, Tanaka Law Chambers, the JSC said it is willing to reinstate the sacked magistrate on terms and conditions.

“Kindly note that our client is amenable to reinstating your client subject to the following conditions: You withdraw your application with no order as to costs, the member’s disciplinary hearing be redone by a different board and timelines in which to commence and complete the proceedings be 30 calendar days maximum,” the JSC said.

“Can you kindly proceed to withdraw your matter and then we proceed urgently to set down the matter.”