JSC Sues Company US$500 000 For Car Accident Damages

By Mary Taruvinga

THE Judicial Services Commission (JSC) has slapped a local company and its employee with a $497 260 lawsuit for a Land Rover Discovery vehicle which was damaged in a road accident.

Labenon Investments and its employee, Nesbert Sarukato are the respondents.

JSC said Sarukato was negligent and failed to avoid an accident which was preventable.

The accident occurred on June 22 this year at Msasa roundabout in Harare.

Sarukato was driving a Nissan Hardbody when the accident occurred.

“He failed to give way to traffic on his right. He failed to keep a proper lookout and he drove without due care and attention,” reads part of the summons.

The JSC says its vehicle was damaged on the fender, bumper, tail lights, and part of the body. It claims the reasonable and assessed costs of repairing the vehicle are $497 260.

JSC also says it has tried to reach out to the defendant with no luck.

the case is yet to be heard.