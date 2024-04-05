JSC to recruit 10 more High Court judges

Spread This News

By Staff Reporter

The Judicial Services Commission has announced that it will be recruiting 10 judges of the High Court and one judge of the Administrative Court.

A total of 61 individuals will be competing for the High Court positions while eight have been nominated to contest for the Administrative Court post.

Public interviews will be carried out on April 8 at the Rainbow Towers Hotel in Harare.

“The list of candidates nominated to participate in the first round of interviews to fill in the 10 vacancies on the High Court bench and one on the Administrative Court bench, is now out,” said JSC in a statement.

Among the contestants are some prominent magistrates including Bianca Makwande, Stanford Mambaje, Ignatio Mhene, Taurai Mawere, Tildah Mazhande, Faith Mushure, Ngoni Nduna and Letwin Rwodzi among others.

Makwande, a former magistrate presided over the prosecution of opposition activists Joana Mamombe, Cecilia Chimbiri and Netsai Marova whom she denied bail before they languished in jail for months.

She is currently serving as the head of policy and legal services in the JSC.

Nduna has handled several cases against opposition activists including Job Sikhala who successfully caused the magistrate’s recusal in the case he was accused of inciting public violence after questioning his impartiality.

Some candidates are prominent lawyers including Hungwe Musindo, Wilbert Mandinde, Philipa Philips and Joel Mambara.

Douglas Vakayi Chikwekwe has also bounced back into the limelight and is vying for the administrative court post.

Chikwekwe has served as a magistrate at Harare magistrates court and Gweru chamber secretary.

The recruitment comes at a time when the JSC has been expanding courts countrywide.