Jude Bellingham investigated over gesture he made after wonder goal against Slovakia

Spread This News

Sky News

England’s Jude Bellingham faces a disciplinary investigation over a potential breach of the “basic rules of decent conduct” during England’s win over Slovakia at Euro 2024. Gary Lineker slammed the move as “ridiculous”.

It’s understood to relate to Bellingham gesturing with his hand near his crotch after scoring an overhead kick with just 80 seconds remaining to keep England’s hopes alive.

Harry Kane went on to score England’s winner in extra-time in a 2-1 win, setting up a quarter-final clash with Switzerland – a match Bellingham may now miss if UEFA charges him.

Former England striker and BBC pundit Gary Lineker described the investigation as “ridiculous”, describing UEFA as the “celebration police” on X.

He wrote: “For crying out loud, the Euro 2024 celebration police are looking into Jude Bellingham. Ridiculous!”

In a statement, UEFA said an “ethics and disciplinary inspector” will carry out an investigation “regarding a potential violation of the basic rules of decent conduct”.

“Information on this matter will be made available in due course,” the governing body added.

The Real Madrid star posted on X about the gesture in the hours after the match, describing his act as an “inside joke”.

“An inside joke gesture towards some close friends who were at the game,” he said. “Nothing but respect for how that Slovakia team played tonight.”

Footage on social media appeared to show the 21-year-old looking over to the side of the pitch as he walked back with Kane to restart the match following his goal.

While making his way back, he touched his face and lowered his hand over his crotch area.

England will play Switzerland on Saturday, with two-goal Bellingham their joint top scorer of the tournament so far, along with Kane.

If he is suspended by UEFA, it would represent a huge blow to manager Gareth Southgate, who has struggled to strike a balance with his team selections.