Judge bars headman, councillor from evicting Plumtree widow

Spread This News











By Bulawayo Correspondent

Bulawayo High Court Judge, Evangelista Kabasa has interdicted a Plumtree traditional leader and a councillor from evicting a widow, Manesi Ncube from her homestead.

Headmen Madlambuzi, known as Fidzani Ndlovu and Hingwe ward councillor, Witness Ncube on August 2020 this year ordered Ncube to leave her village.

She was being accused of neglecting her sick child and leaving her to die in her homestead.

Angered by the decision, Ncube sought legal assistance from the Zimbabwe Lawyers for Human Rights (ZLHR).

ZLHR lawyer Shepherd Chamunorwa then filed an urgent chamber application at Bulawayo High Court seeking an order barring the traditional leader and the councillor from banishing her from the community.

During the hearing, it emerged that Ncube’s daughter who had passed away, was actually an adult person who was married to a man who also resides in the same village.

Ncube, being a widow and having other minor children to look after, decided to travel to Botswana to look for employment.

The court heard that while she was in the neighbouring country, her married daughter passed away.

On her return to bury the daughter, Ncube discovered the daughter had been buried with the community taking a resolution she must be thrown out from the area for her alleged culpability.

A traditional court was convened at the beginning of August this year and the respondents evicted Ncube.

Witness destroyed one of Ncube‘s houses at her homestead.

Justice Kabasa interdicted the councillor and the headman from inflicting further destruction at Ncube’s homestead.

Ndlovu and Ncube were also barred from harming the widow or her children physically or destroying or demolishing her homestead.