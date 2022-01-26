Judge Blocks Biti’s Parly Return

Spread This News

By Staff Reporter

THE HIGH Court Wednesday ordered the Zimbabwe Electoral Commission (ZEC) to reopen the nomination court to allow potential candidates in Nkulumane, Harare East, Kambuzuma, Mutasa South, Pumula, and Mbizo parliamentary constituencies to file their papers.

The nomination court sat Wednesday to accept papers from the local council and parliamentary candidates who will contest in the March 29 by-elections.

The nomination papers for the above six constituencies were withdrawn after the High Court Tuesday ruled that the recall of Tendai Biti and five of his colleagues was illegal.

The other affected former MPs are Settlement Chikwinya (Mbizo), Willias Madzimure (Kambuzuma), Regai Tsunga (Mutasa South), Kucaca Phulu (Nkulumane), and Sichelesile Mahlangu (Pumula).

However, Wednesday Benjamin Rukanda, the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) secretary-general filed an urgent High Court application challenging the ruling.

Justice Never Katiyo then made a provisional order after the urgent chamber application and overturned Tuesday’s High ruling before ordering ZEC to reopen the nomination court for the six constituencies.