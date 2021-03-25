Judge Denies ‘Defiant’ Mamombe, Chimbiri Bail

Spread This News











By Mary Taruvinga

HARARE West lawmaker Joanna Mamombe and MDC Alliance activist Cecilia Chimbiri will remain in remand prison after their bail appeal was turned down Thursday by High Court judge, Justice Tawanda Chitapi.

The judge concurred with Harare Magistrate Vongai Muchuchuti who earlier this month denied the two bail as they were likely to re-offend as they committed the latest offence while on bail for several criminal matters that are before the courts.

In dismissing the appeal, Chitapi said the two youth activists are defiant and stringent bail conditions will not deter them to commit more crimes.

“They did not deny addressing a gathering. I would say the accused showed an attitude of defiance and did not give an assurance or suggest any stringent conditions to bind them if released,” he said.

Chitapi said Mamombe is a legislator yet she is a serial criminal offender.

“I can’t say she is guilty, but it remains a fact she has not stopped engaging in activities that make her end up being charged for breaking the law,” he said.

However, their lawyer, Tendai Biti said they will exhaust all legal channels to ensure the two are granted bail.

“Obviously this is not fair and it’s the work of the regime. Maybe we will appeal at the Supreme Court or reapply at the lower court,” Biti told journalists after the judge’s ruling.

Mamombe and Chimbiri landed in the dock early this month following their arrest for breaching Covid-19 regulations. This was after they staged a demonstration at the Harare Magistrate’s Court calling for the immediate release of fellow MDC Alliance activist Makomborero Haruzivishe.

Haruzivishe is in remand prison facing charges of kidnapping and skipping attending court for other criminal charges he faces.