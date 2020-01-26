Judge halts Gumbura prison break trial

By Mary Taruvinga

HIGH Court judge Justice Tawanda Chitapi has ordered the state to stop the prosecution of jailed cleric Robert Martin Gumbura.

Gumbura is being charged for masterminding a foiled prison break back in 2015.

The trial, which has dragged on for five years, will temporarily stop pending determination of Chitapi on an application for review filed by Gumbura alongside his six accomplices.

The inmates are challenging a ruling by Harare magistrate, Francis Mapfumo who dismissed their application for discharge at the close of state’s case last year.

“It is ordered by consent that proceedings under magistrate (Francis) Mapfumo Case number CRB 4105-4113/15 be and is hereby stayed pending the determination of the application for review filed by first to ninth applicants (Gumbura and colleagues) under HC4098/19,” ruled Chitapi.

The National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) be and is hereby directed to inspect and sign for the record of proceedings on or before closing of business on January 10, 2020,” Justice Chitapi said ordering the Registrar of the High Court to set the matter down before him for determination.

Gumbura is being charged with Blessing Chiduke, Luckmore Matambanadzo, Lucky Mhungu, Taurai Dodzo, Thomas Chacha, and Elijah Vhumbunu for masterminding a foiled jail break from Chikurubi Maximum Prison in 2013.

Mapfumo last year ruled that the inmates have a case to answer after the state closed its case.

The magistrate said the state’s case was strong considering that he witnessed holes on the roof during an inspection in loco conducted during the trial.

The court was also shown torn blankets which were allegedly used by the inmates while trying to escape from the prison via the holed rooftops.

He said the fact that the foiled food riot occurred days after the accused held meetings left a lot to be desired.

But Gumbura and his co-inmates challenged Mapfumo’s ruling.

Through their lawyer Lovemore Madhuku, the suspects argue that Mapfumo’s decision not to acquit them was “irrational” and unreasonable that “no reasonable person, applying his or her mind to the evidence led by the State at the close of its case, could have made such a decision.”

The lawyer further accused Mapfumo of failing to address his mind to the issues that ought to be considered in an application for discharge at the close of the state’s case.

Two of Gumbura’s accomplices were acquitted on April 16, 2019.

The two are Thulani Chizema and Jacob Sibanda.

Court ruled no witness implicated the two in their testimonies.