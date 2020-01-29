Judge Makonese Calls For High Court in Gweru

By Midlands Correspondent



JUSTICE Martin Makonese has called on the Judicial Service Commission (JSC) to establish a permanent High Court in Gweru to avoid transferring higher court cases in Midlands province to Harare or Bulawayo.

Makonese was speaking at the official opening of the 2020 Legal Year in Gweru Monday where he urged JSC to urgently look into the issue.



“We continue to call for a permanent High Court in the Midlands capital as the High Court circuit generates huge volumes of cases. We urge the government and Judicial Service Commission to commit to this important project,” Makonese said.

The judge said he was concerned that people travelled to Harare, Bulawayo or Masvingo to access justice in serious cases.



“Court facilities have everything to do with access to justice and the rule of law. There can be no justification for someone in Gokwe, Shurugwi and Mberengwa to travel long distances to access the High Court in Bulawayo, Harare and Masvingo,” he said.

“As we officially open the 2020 legal year, justice must be delivered fairly and speedily because the public look upon the courts for effective justice service delivery. The judiciary branch is an integral part of governance for the country and a strong and independent judiciary ensures that the democratic values in the Constitution are observed,” he said.

Meanwhile, Makonese said the judiciary was going to deal with machete wielding terror gangs now commonly referred to as Mashurugwi and hand stiffer sentences to those convicted.



“Recently, machete gangs have raised alarm across the nation giving birth to a rise of criminal activities such as robbery, murder and violence. Such behaviour has seen the use of deadly tools such as machetes, axes, shovels, daggers and swords used as weapons against innocent people.

“Let it be known that the Judiciary will hand stiffer penalties to such perpetrators,” he said.