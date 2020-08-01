Judge Orders Police To Produce Abducted Journalist Mduduzi Mathuthu’s Nephew In 72hrs

Spread This News











By Bulawayo Correspondent

THE High Court in Bulawayo Saturday ordered the police to produce abducted Tawanda Muchehiwa within 72 hours.

Justice Martin Makonese also declared Muchehiwa’s detention illegal and unlawful and should be released forthwith.

Muchehiwa, who is nephew to journalist Mduduzi Mathuthu, was abducted by State security agents last Thursday in the city centre and since then his whereabouts remain unknown.

His disappearance prompted the Media Institute of Southern Africa (MISA) Zimbabwe chapter to assign lawyer, Nqobani Sithole to file a petition at the Bulawayo High Court.

In his ruling, Justice Makonese said; “The detention of Tawanda Muchehiwa by the police be and is hereby declared illegal and unlawful and the detainee be released forthwith.”

“The respondents be and are hereby ordered and directed to investigate the whereabouts of Tawanda Muchehiwa and produce him at Magistrate Court, Tredgold Bulawayo within 72 hours of granting of this order.

The Officer in Charge of CID Law and Order section Bulawayo province was cited as the first respondent while Officer Commanding Police Bulawayo province was cited as the second respondent.

The police have been professing ignorance on Muchehiwa’s whereabouts before MISA made the application at the High Court.

Mathuthu’s other nephew, Advent Mathuthi appeared before a Bulawayo magistrate Friday facing incitement of public violence charges and was granted free bail.