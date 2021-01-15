Judge Reserves Ruling On DJ Fantan’s Bail Appeal

Spread This News











By Munashe Makuwe

A HIGH Court judge Friday postponed a bail appeal made by popular entertainment promoters DJ Fantan, DJ Levels and Dammer.

The trio was last week convicted by Harare magistrate Vongai Muchuchuti who sentenced them to six months in prison each for violating Covid-19 restrictions after they organised and held a New Year’s eve all-night musical show at Matapi Flats in Mbare, Harare.

The event was attended by thousands of revellers who disregarded social distancing and the mandatory of wearing face masks in public places.

However, the trio appealed against both their conviction and sentence at the High Court, and Friday appeared before Justice Davison Foroma.

The judge reserved his ruling.