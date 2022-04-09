Judge Throws Mujuru’s Daughter Under The Bus

Spread This News

By Mary Taruvinga

THE High court has dismissed with costs an application by former vice-president Joice Mujuru’s daughter who was accusing her of trying to steal her inheritance and businesses through forgery.

Nyasha Noreen Del Campo (nee Mujuru) had accused Mujuru forging documents to claim ownership of the late liberation war icon General Solomon Mujuru’s vast business empire.

The company at the center of the fight is Dalhaw Trading (Private) Limited, which has controlling stake in the Zimbabwe Stock Exchange-listed company, Willdale Limited with 39,55% shareholding.

Del Campo said she inherited the business from her father but Mujuru was too greedy and plotting boardroom coup against her.

Willdale Limited is one of Zimbabwe’s leading brick production companies.

Del Campo had sought an order stopping the disbursement of the company’s 2020/2021 financial year’s dividend to Mujuru.

She had sought an order to stop her from interfering in her commercial interests.

But Justice Esther Muremba ruled that no evidence of fraud.

“I will dismiss the point in limine because the allegation of fraud is without merit. No evidence of fraud was tendered and nothing on the document speaks to fraud,” the judge said.

The judge said Del Campo had no capacity to sue on behalf of Dalhaw before she stuck off the roll her application.

“In casu, the facts or circumstances of the matter do not fit under s 61 (1). If the first applicant (Dalhaw) was unable to take any action to protect itself then it would not have sued as it did. Only the second applicant (Del Campo’s) name would be appearing on the application. The mere fact that the company is appearing on the application as an applicant means that it is able to act on own interests…Del Campo cannot institute proceedings in her name on behalf of the company for the matters raised in this application. It sues on its own…The second applicant is not before the court. So there being no appellants before the court I will strike off the matter from the roll with costs,” she ruled.

Del Campo had submitted that being her biological mother did not warrant Mujuru a natural claim or rights to her commercial interests and investment.

“I have a detailed background of how I inherited Dalhaw from my father (Solomon). It is astounding how my mother and other respondents now want to be part of that which they were never a part of during my father’s lifetime.

“I see no reason they cannot honour the wishes of my late father. I have not asked anything from their respective companies, which they have as indicated in the founding affidavit. I urge the courts to condemn this injustice and pronounce the illegalities exposed.”

She accused her of raiding her company instead of celebrating her success.

“I insist that her actions are illegal and fraudulent and I demand protection of the law.”

Del Campo cited Mujuru together with her other daughters Kumbirai, Chipo and Kuzivakwashe.

Accounting firm, Vali Chartered Company Secretaries was listed as the fifth respondent, while the Registrar of Companies and Willdale Limited are cited as sixth and seventh respondents, respectively.