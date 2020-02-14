Judge was forced to adjourn Sikhala Court proceedings after choking tearsmoke filters into courtroom

By Staff Reporter

HIGH COURT judge Garainesu Mawadze was Friday forced to adjourn proceedings in a case involving firebrand MDC vice chair Job Sikhala after tearsmoke filtered into the courtroom.

Anti-riot police fought running battles with hundreds of MDC supporters who had come in solidarity with Sikhala, who was later acquitted on charges of calling for President Emmerson Mnangagwa’s overthrow at a rally in Bikita last year.

Police were forced to use tearsmoke to disperse hordes of supporters.